Late-night hookah lounge complaints lead to planned CCPD enforcement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Councilman Roland Barrera said his constituents are worried about the loud noises coming from The Vibe Hookah and Sports Lounge after 2 a.m.

“There was a couple of people from the community that came forward and were concerned," said Barrera. "We just asked the police chief to have it checked out, so he’s had his team go out there."

Barrera said the lounge has been staying open late past 2 a.m. In 2019, an ordinance was passed, stating hookah lounges cannot operate between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m (Ordinance code 23.76).

“We have spoke to the owner, he has been given a copy of the policy and he has been warned that, the fact is, we will be enforcing those laws now,” LT. Kody Harrison said. Harrison is the supervisor of the crime reduction unit with Corpus Christi Police Department.

“People get concerned when they hear a lot of noise and they worry about people being intoxicated," Barrera said. "Unfortunately, you put a lot of that together and it’s late in the morning and sometimes bad things happen. And I can understand why the neighbor and the neighboring businesses may have some concerns.”

In late September, attention was on The Vibe and the Windchase Plaza when police began investigating a fatal shooting.

Harrison said The Vibe isn't the only hookah lounge there have been issues at. He said it's a chain reaction of events that starts with these lounges illegally staying open late.

“These locations, they draw a nuisance that basically disturbances from other locations will come to those," Harrison said. "And that seems to be our main issue there."

The Vibe has not been cited yet, according to Harrison. We tried calling The Vibe, but weren’t able to reach anyone.

