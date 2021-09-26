Early morning shooting leaves one injured

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the Windchase Shopping Center early this morning.

Just after 3 a.m., Corpus Christi Police officers driving by 2000 Block of Airline Road, heard shots fired. They stopped at the center (located at 2033 Airline Rd.) and quickly apprehended a suspect.

Initially, no victims were found at the scene. Minutes later, a walk-in patient believed to be a victim of the shooting arrived at the hospital. The man, who has not been identified, is currently being treated for critical injuries, according to Corpus Christi Public Information Officer Gina Pena.

Responding officers closed off the parking lot and began taking information from witnesses. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.