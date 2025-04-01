Laredo Sector Border Patrol nabs $4M of cocaine at checkpoint

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, March 29, Border Patrol agents at the I-35 Checkpoint north of Laredo were checking a blue tractor trailer at 8:40 p.m. in the primary lane. The agents got consent for the truck to go through the Multi-Energy Portal (MEP) for further inspection. The MEP was installed in 2024 and is an X-ray machine used to enhance inspections of commercial vehicles through heavy shielding.

A service canine was used next, and Border Patrol agents found 51 packages of alleged cocaine that weighed nearly 60kg or 129.86 pounds. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $4.1 million.

The driver and the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration to be charged.

