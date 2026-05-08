Laredo man sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison for alien smuggling

A Laredo man has been sentenced to 55 months in federal prison for transporting illegal aliens, his sixth arrest for alien smuggling, Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced.

U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana sentenced Duilio Ivan Selgado, 25, to 41 months in federal prison plus a consecutive 14 months for violating his supervised release. The total 55-month sentence will be followed by 2 years of supervised release.

Selgado pleaded guilty Feb. 3.

During sentencing, Judge Saldana addressed Selgado's criminal history, which includes assaults, arson and high-speed flights from law enforcement. The judge noted this was Selgado's sixth arrest for alien smuggling and the second time he violated supervised release by committing the same offense for which he was already under supervision.

On Nov. 10, 2025, authorities conducting surveillance in the La Bota Ranch area of Laredo observed approximately 20 illegal aliens cross the Rio Grande and walk toward a nearby boat ramp. A Ford Expedition and Ford F-150 then picked up the group.

Law enforcement pursued the Expedition and observed Selgado exit the vehicle from the front passenger side. Several aliens fled on foot as officers approached.

One alien told authorities he paid to be smuggled into the United States. After crossing the river, the group was directed to walk up a boat ramp to be picked up. He said Selgado was on the phone receiving directions during the operation.

Selgado admitted to being a member of the Paisas prison gang.

He remains in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Day.

The case is part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership focused on eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. HSTF South Texas includes agents and officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Department of Transportation/IRS, Interpol/Department of State and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas leading prosecution. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety also provided assistance.

The investigation also resulted from coordinated efforts of Joint Task Force Alpha, a partnership with the Department of Homeland Security targeting cartels and transnational criminal organizations to eliminate human smuggling and trafficking networks operating in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Colombia. JTFA comprises detailees from U.S. Attorneys' Offices along the southwest border, including the Southern District of California, Districts of Arizona and New Mexico and the Western and Southern Districts of Texas. To date, JTFA's work has resulted in more than 455 domestic and international arrests of leaders, organizers and significant facilitators of alien smuggling and/or trafficking, more than 400 U.S. convictions, more than 350 significant jail sentences imposed and forfeitures of substantial assets.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!