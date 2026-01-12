Laredo man caught in cocaine trafficking scheme admits guilt

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 52-year-old Laredo man got himself into some serious legal trouble after federal agents caught him trying to sell cocaine across Texas and Louisiana.

Pio Alejandro Campos recently admitted he was guilty of possessing cocaine with plans to sell it and conspiring to distribute the drug, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei's office.

Here's how it all went down: Back in August 2024, investigators started monitoring Campos' phone calls and WhatsApp messages where he was talking about selling cocaine. But Campos wasn't comfortable discussing all the details over the phone – he wanted to meet up in person to hash out the specifics.

During these conversations, Campos told undercover agents he could supply them with cocaine. He even gave them different prices depending on where they wanted it delivered – whether that was San Antonio, Houston, or New Orleans.

The whole operation came to a head this past May when Campos actually followed through. On May 3, he showed up in San Antonio with one kilogram of cocaine and walked away with $14,000 in cash.

But here's where things get really complicated for Campos: This isn't his first rodeo with the law. He's got multiple prior convictions from different places, which means the judge can throw the book at him. We're talking about the possibility of life behind bars.

U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña will decide when his sentencing hearing happens. When that day comes, Campos could also be looking at paying up to $250,000 in fines on top of whatever prison time he gets.

For now, Campos is sitting in jail and will stay there until his sentencing.

