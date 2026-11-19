CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Cuban nationals living in Laredo have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a credit card fraud scheme that compromised more than 1,500 credit and debit card numbers, including a government travel card belonging to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection special agent.

Orlandi Castillo Leon, 35, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison, while 33-year-old Liover Leon-Hernandez received a 46-month sentence.

Both men previously pleaded guilty to possessing 15 or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices with intent to defraud and knowingly using other people's identifying information without lawful authority. Leon pleaded guilty April 8, while Leon-Hernandez entered his plea May 6.

Visiting U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle imposed the sentences.

Leon-Hernandez is a lawful permanent resident, while Leon is an asylum seeker. Both are expected to face removal proceedings after serving their prison sentences.

The investigation began March 31, 2025, after a CBP special agent reported fraudulent charges on his government travel credit card at a grocery store in Laredo. Investigators said the agent still had his physical card with him in Houston when the fraudulent transaction happened.

Surveillance video showed Leon and Leon-Hernandez using seven credit or debit card accounts belonging to other people to buy gift cards and personal items.

Investigators eventually traced several victims' card information to a common purchase location. That led authorities to discover a skimming device installed inside a gas pump at a Valero in Laredo.

The investigation continued for several months.

On July 16, 2025, authorities executed search warrants at the men's shared residence. During the search, investigators said Leon-Hernandez attempted to swallow a thumb drive containing 1,530 stolen card numbers.

Authorities also seized a magnetic stripe card reader-writer, gift cards, money orders and a counterfeit American Express card that had been encoded with an Illinois customer's account information.

Both men remain in custody and will eventually be transferred to Federal Bureau of Prisons facilities.

The FBI and CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility investigated the case with assistance from the Laredo Police Department and the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ann Booth Zeller and Henry Thomas Sekula prosecuted the case.

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