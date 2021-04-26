Ladies Night Out Bubbles and Bags event benefits Project Graduation

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The first annual Project Graduation Ladies' Night Out event takes place on April 28th at the Port Aransas Civic Center from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. This women-only event will feature an array of prizes including more than 30 designer handbags from labels such as Louis Vuitton, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, and Michael Kors.

Proceeds benefit Project Graduation, a sober celebration for graduating seniors in Port Aransas.

Each ticket includes your admission to the event as well as 20 prize entries of your choosing. You will also have the opportunity to win a variety of door prizes as the evening festivities continue. General admission tickets will be given access to open seating areas upon arrival. General Admission tickets remaining will be available for sale at the door on the evening of the event for $60.

Additional prize entries as well as entries to win"Select Level" bags, and the "Grand Prize" bag by Louis Vuitton are available for purchase once you are inside the event. Bodega Box will be set up at the event and charcuterie boxes for one or for sharing will be available for purchase.

Bodega Box has graciously offered to donate 25% of all proceeds back to Project Graduation.