KRIS 6 wins Freedom of Information award

AUSTIN, Texas — KRIS 6 News has been awarded the Nancy Monson Spirit of FOI award for its investigation into dismissals by the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, in the category of Class A for news markets with populations under 500,000.

“When governments don’t readily reveal important information to the public, journalists must step in and do it. Fortunately, the state’s Public Information Act is here for everyone, including journalists, who use the law and their reporting skills to keep Texans informed. We congratulate these news organizations for their diligent work,” said Kelley Shannon, executive director of the FOI Foundation of Texas.

Anchor Taylor Alanis and Specialty Producer Rachel Denny Clow began investigating the DA's office in 2021, publishing a series of stories that were later included in a petition seeking to remove DA Mark Gonzalez from office.

Set to go to trial on the removal petition in December, Gonzalez resigned earlier this month, saying he will run for US Senate.

The contest judge wrote, "Nueces County residents should be outraged that its local prosecutor's office is seemingly settling criminal cases in order to qualify for various grants. At the same time, however, they should be pleased that KRIS-TV has exposed this nonsense."

Sponsored by the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, the award recognizes journalists and news organizations for outstanding efforts that uphold First Amendment principles, increase public access to government, and improve awareness of state open government laws.

