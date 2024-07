CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the power outages in the Houston area, KRIS 6 is experiencing an internet outage at the station.

Some services that KRIS 6 usually broadcast may be interrupted during this outage.

Streaming services such as the KRIS 6 app, our online newscasts, and more may not be working at this time.

Please be patient as we are working on getting these problems fixed.

