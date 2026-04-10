Kona Ice offers free shaved ice to help taxpayers relax on Tax Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kona Ice is offering free cups of shaved ice to help taxpayers unwind after filing their returns on Wednesday, April 15.

The company is celebrating National Chill Out Day with the motto "No Taxation Without Relaxation." Kona Ice is transforming Tax Day from a deadline to a destination by offering a fun and flavorful way to de-stress.

Christina Rosas is with Kona Ice of San Patricio County.

"We know this can be a stressful time of year, so we want to do what we can to give people a reason to smile and take a break," Christina Rosas said.

"Our goal with National Chill Out Day is to help our communities relax, recharge, and enjoy a mini tropical escape — for free," Rosas said.

Kona Ice is committed to bringing joy to neighborhoods nationwide. Trucks will be stationed at the following locations to serve their signature shaved ice flavors:

4833 Saratoga, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

1121 Morgan Ave., Corpus Christi, TX 78404 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

2867 Avenue J, Ingleside, TX 78362 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To find a Kona Ice truck near you on National Chill Out Day, visit kona-ice.com/chill-out-day.

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