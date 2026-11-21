KINGSVILLE, Texas (KRIS) — Kingsville's two-day tribute to South Texas ranching heritage is underway, kicking off Friday evening in downtown Kingsville with a tree lighting ceremony sponsored by Lyte Fiber.

"We are so happy to be the 2nd year in a row, the Christmas tree sponsor, Christmas tree lighting sponsor for this amazing ranch hand weekend," Juli Blanda of Lyte Fiber said.

Fellow Lyte Fiber representative Kim Harrington echoed that community spirit. "The businesses are so proud of the community and the people, and they all gathered together for all the events, and I love that...being part of the community," Harrington said.

There is still plenty more to come.

Saturday morning brings a cowboy breakfast on the historic King Ranch, along with the inaugural Ranch Rodeo. Downtown Kingsville will then fill up with the Ranch Hand Festival, local vendors and family activities.

New this year is a King Ranch Barbecue Competition, sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, featuring a $35,000 prize pool and a custom saddle for the grand champion.

The weekend wraps up with the main event — a free concert Saturday night from Grammy winner Carly Pearce at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

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