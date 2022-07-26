Kingsville PD Officer Sherman Benys to be honored at Star of Texas Awards

The Kingsville Police Department announced on their Facebook page that one of their own will be honored at the 2022 Star of Texas Awards.

According to the post on Monday evening, the Texas Governor's Office told KPD police chief Ricardo Torres that the "service and sacrifice" of Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. will be honored at this year's awards ceremony.

The Star of Texas Awards honor all Texas peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders, and federal law enforcement officers who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, according to their website.

Benys was a 19-year KPD veteran, who was killed in the line of duty after answering a call for a possible domestic disturbance in November 2021.

The awards will take place on Sept. 9 at Shoreline Church in Austin.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will begin presenting awards at 10:30 a.m. to the nominees and their families.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.