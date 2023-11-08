Kingsville Election Day ballot to see the fate of Proposition A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was election day for the City of Kingsville and on their ballot was their Proposition A, different than Corpus Christi's Prop A.

Proposition A for the City of Kingsville is aimed at re-purposing the old Henrietta Memorial Center into a nature and event center. It involves the creation of a venue tax.

proposition A would allow a 2% Hotel Occupancy Tax on those who stay at hotels or short-term rentals within city limits. It will not impact city residents. The city estimates that the venue tax will bring in up to $185,000 a year.

Through state law, a venue tax can only be used for approved venue projects. Similarly, a hotel occupancy tax can only be used for tourism-based projects in the city.

The King Ranch Museum currently owns the Henrietta Memorial Center. It will re-locate to a different location downtown. They plan on having a connected location to the King Ranch Saddle Shop. This will allow the city to lease the area for the new nature and event center.

The goal is to bring tourism and provide an activity in the city for both adults and children.

