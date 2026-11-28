KINGSVILLE — The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and local business owners in Kingsville are gearing up for their moment in the spotlight this Saturday.

The Kingsville Chamber of Commerce is giving away 11 gift cards and gift certificates, each worth $100, to local businesses in town. To enter, shoppers simply need to stop by a participating local shop and scan its QR code. The more shops visited, the more chances to win.

One of the participating businesses is Ultra Screen Printing and More. Co-owners Tracy Beadle and Cindy Pelagio have run the shop for 10 years, offering embroidery and screen printing in-house. The pair recently expanded by adding a boutique.

"We see more and more people coming through, which allows us to hire more employees. It allows us to donate to different organizations, schools, athletics, churches," Pelagio said.

Beadle said community involvement is at the heart of what they do.

"We try to be as active as we can in this community because this is our home. This is where we live. This is where we raise our families, and we love this area," Beadle said.

The support from their community has helped them give back to local schools and organizations.

Downtown Divas Boutique is also joining the effort. Co-owner Victoria Guevara opened the business just last month and said the community has already shown up in a big way.

"We've done really well and it's all because of locals and people shopping small and supporting small businesses. It means a lot to us because without people shopping small, we wouldn't be here and we wouldn't be able to contribute back into our community," Guevara said.

Other participating stores include Real Deals, Beef and Bones, Westican Outdoors and H-Tea-O Kingsville.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.