Kingsville celebrates 4th annual Día de los Muertos at Chamberlain Cemetery

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Families gathered at Chamberlain Cemetery Sunday for the fourth annual Día de los Muertos celebration, filling the space with ofrendas, music, dancing and family as they remembered loved ones and kept their memories alive.

For some, that meant honoring a parent or grandparent. For others, a sibling or a child.

But organizers say even in a place associated with loss, the day is about life.

"Even though there seems to be loss in this place today, there's life, there's celebration. There is a celebration of culture with music and family members to honor their loved ones that have passed on," said Ode Moreno, a Día de los Muertos Kingsville organizer.

Now in its fourth year, the community gathering gives people a chance to share their culture, spend time with family and remember what their loved ones brought to their lives.

"It is a celebration of life. It's a way for the community to come together to honor their loved ones and to celebrate what they bring to our lives," Moreno said.

For the families who attended, the day isn't just about who they've lost — it's about making sure their stories and memories continue to live on.

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