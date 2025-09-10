Kiko's Mexican Restaurant under new ownership

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A well-known Corpus Christi restaurant has a new owner.

Kiko’s Mexican Restaurant on Everhart Street has been sold to Bret Wenzel. The longtime customer says he plans to keep the same name and menu that locals have loved for years.

“I’ve been eating here for the last 15 years, and everything is great just the way it is,” Wenzel said. “We were lucky.”

Wenzel, who currently lives in College Station with his wife, added that no other changes are expected for the restaurant.

As for the second Kiko's location on the 4200 block of South Alameda Street, it was sold to a different buyer and has since closed. The new owners plan to reopen it under the name "The Oasis", though it's not yet clear what kind of food they will serve.

