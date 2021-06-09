Kidnapping suspect also wanted in connection with the murder of local woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News is learning more about the man wanted for allegedly kidnapping an 18-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter.

Corpus Christi police said that on Tuesday afternoon Kristian Garcia, 24, entered the house of his ex-girlfriend, Jezabel Zamora, 18, without permission and forced her and her daughter Zaylee Zamora, 1, to leave with him against their will.

Corpus Christi police said Garcia has two active warrants out for murder and aggravated robbery that occurred last month.

Police said Garcia is a suspect in a homicide that happened on May 26. That's when police were called to the Sterling Apartments, located in the 4800 block of South Alameda after a man called police after he found the body of a woman in his bed. At the time, police said it was unclear if foul play was involved and they were investigating.

On June 6, the Medical Examiner identified the woman as Emily Walthers, 32, and he ruled her death a homicide.

We reached out to the Corpus Christi Police Department who confirmed the death was being investigated as a homicide. At the time, police said they didn't have any suspects and no arrests had been made.

Meanwhile, the manhunt continues for Garcia.

If you have any information about the kidnapping, call 9-1-1. You could also submit anonymous tips by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.