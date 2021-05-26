Watch
Corpus Christi man finds dead woman in his bed

KRIS
Police investigating a body found at the Sterling Apartments.
Posted at 4:33 PM, May 26, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local man made a gruesome discovery early Wednesday morning at his apartment in the 4800 block of South Alameda.

Corpus Christi Police said around 1:55 a.m. officers were called to the Sterling Apartments after a man found the body of a woman in his bed.

Police said the man hadn't been home in several weeks, when he returned Wednesday morning he went to his bedroom and that's when he found a dead woman in his bed.

Police said he then exited the apartment and called 9-1-1.

Corpus Christi Police said it's too early to tell if foul play is involved or if the woman died of natural causes.

The Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death, meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.

