Keach Family Library breaks ground on new addition

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The Keach Family Library is undergoing a transformation to its grounds.

Nueces County officials gathered on Wednesday to put shovels to dirt, marking the first day of construction for the Sunrise Pond and Storytime Walking Trail.

"It's going to be an area where people can exercise, walk, and enjoy all the amenities that we have in this part of the area," Pct. 3 Nueces County Commissioner John Marez said.

The Nature Trail includes a rain garden, reading stations, and a sensory playground, which is designed for children with special needs.

"I'm really excited about that," Marez said. "That's the first of its kind for our parks in Nueces County."

The Sunrise Pond will feature an observation deck that overlooks the water.

Phase one of the project is estimated to cost $1.2 million and last 120 days starting with the groundbreaking. Phase two and three are expected to be another four months, with the total cost of the project estimated at $6 million.

It's the start of a long process, but officials aim to blend exercise and reading to improve the quality of life for families in the surrounding community.

"We want to enhance this experience so people will be able to go out, exercise, and enjoy a nice walk," Marez said.

