Robstown residents looking forward for new additions coming to The Keach Family Library

On Wednesday, Nueces County Commissioners discussed some new additions for the Keach Family Library to help people living with special needs, such as adding a sensory playground.

“I like to walk, and she likes the slides,” Melissa Blanco, a Robstown resident said.

Blanco said she comes to the park near her house with her one-year-old girl Reilly every day.

“She loves it and so do I, she likes to play, she is always on the go, so I just try to keep up with her,” Blanco said.

Blanco said she also has three older kids who enjoy coming out to play at the park, but she said sometimes she would like to see more options for her kids to play in the area, and that might soon change.

At Wednesday’s Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting, commissioners approved a project for the Keach Family Library.

The project includes an inclusive and sensory playground that will connect to a story-time walking trail around the pond.

“Is going to include an area where you can actually go walk and it’s going to be well lit, and you can enjoy the natural beauty out there,” Precinct Three Nueces County Commissioner, John Marez, said. “It will also include a pavilion and there is even going to be kind of an additional park that came in later, that is going to be a sensory park for children with special needs.”

Marez said the project will be funded through ARPA funds, and it is expected to cost around $1 million.

“I actually have a niece, she has special needs, so I know my sister would love to take her as well,” Blanco said.

Blanco said she is looking forward to walking on this storytime trail and seeing her kids play at the sensory playground one day, especially knowing back in the day others didn’t have these opportunities.

“They have a lot more than I did growing up, it is nice to have a lot more activities for them, especially because the summer is coming up too,” Blanco said.

Marez said he expects construction to start in the few months and the project should be in the beginning of 2025.

