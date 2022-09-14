Billy Ferguson found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Gabe Cooley at the Calallen Walmart in 2020

A jury found Billy Ferguson guilty of murdering 17-year-old Gabe Cooley in the Calallen-area Walmart in August 2020.

The jury came back in less than two hours, at about 11:56 a.m.

Lawyers from both sides presented closing arguments this morning in Judge Nanette Hasette's 28th District Court, and deliberations started around 10:30 a.m.

Ferguson faced jail time on murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated-assault-with-a-deadly-weapon charges. He was found not guilty of the two lesser charges.

Ferguson's lawyers had argued that the aggravated assault charge should be dropped because they said there was no evidence to support that the alleged victim — Natalie Peters, who was with Cooley at the time of the stabbing — was targeted or harmed.

Ferguson admitted to Corpus Christi Police Department investigators that he stabbed Gabe Cooley 14 times with an 8-inch knife he grabbed off the Walmart shelf.

Evidence presented during the two-day trial alleges Cooley was stabbed with so much force that his sternum bone and two ribs were pierced. The medical examiner testified that Cooley died from his injuries within five seconds.

Surveillance video from inside the store was also presented, and reportedly shows Gabe Cooley being stabbed by Ferguson, who chased him down and eventually killed him.

In the video, Ferguson reportedly is seen trying to get rid of the knife after the stabbing.

Sr. Digital Content Producer Ana Tamez contributed to this story.