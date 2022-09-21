Junior League and La Retama Library team up to get kids excited about learning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Junior League of Corpus Christi has teamed up with La Retama Central Library to host a free community event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 805 Comanche Street. Hands-on opportunities will be provided to children to engage in science experiments and math activities.

Since 2017, the Junior League of Corpus Christi's ROCKETS program (Raising Our Children’s Knowledge by Educating Through Science) works to enhance cognitive skills in children and has impacted over 3,500 local children.

For more information, contact the La Retama Central Library at 361-826-7000 or email at library@cctexas.com, or Ashleigh Thomas, Junior League of Corpus Christi at 979-587-1600 or email at rockets@jlcc.org.