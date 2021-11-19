Joe Salem Thanksgiving Dinner returns as drive-thru event once again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi tradition will continue this Thanksgiving.

Preparations are underway for the 78th annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Dinner.

The event was turned into a drive-thru last year due to the pandemic, and organizers say that will be the case once again this year.

Businessman Joe Salem began this annual event 78 years ago so anyone who was alone for the holiday could count on a warm meal.

Salem died in 2001, but the tradition continues to live on.

"When he was getting sick, he sat me to the side and asked me to make a promise, " said Lisa Saenz, who continues to organize the event. "And that promise was for me to continue to do this for him. I'm a woman of my word and told him I'd promise to do it as long as my body allowed me to."

Over 50 volunteers have stepped in this year to help cook and serve meals.

The Joe Salem Thanksgiving Dinner is happening Thursday, Nov. 25 at Sokol Hall, located at 5502 Kostoryz Rd.

Those who wish to attend can begin lining up at 11 a.m. and food will be distributed from noon to 2 p.m. or until organizers run out.

The number of meals you receive will be based on how many people are inside the vehicle.

Masks are required and organizers ask you stay in your vehicle.