Je'Sani Smith Foundation embraces re-brand

A local organization dedicated to keeping people safe from rip currents now has a new look.

The Je'Sani Smith Foundation had a rebranding event at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The school's graphic design students are the ones who created new pictures that'll be used on billboards and newspapers.

The foundation is named after King High School senior Je'Sani Smith, who drowned after getting swept away by a rip current near Bob Hall Pier back in April 2019.

His mother, Kiwana Denson, started this foundation and she said she hopes this new branding will help them teach people across the state about the dangers lurking offshore.

State Representative Todd Hunter and Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney were present at the event, as well as the Port of Corpus Christi. They donated $20,000 to the foundation.