Jersey Mike's donates 100 percent of sales today to fund athletes at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jersey Mike's Subs is donating 100% of all sales today to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and local state programs as part of its 16th annual Month of Giving campaign.

Today, March 25, marks the company's Day of Giving. More than 3,200 locations nationwide are participating, with the goal of raising over $30 million. The funds will help thousands of athletes cover travel, training, uniforms, and competition costs for the Games, which take place in Minnesota's Twin Cities from June 20 to 26.

The initiative supports state delegations like Team Texas. Over 250 locations in Texas are participating, including four stores in Corpus Christi. Every dollar from today's sales at these locations helps local Coastal Bend athletes and the broader Team Texas effort.

The participating Coastal Bend locations are:



4938 South Staples St.

1813 Ennis Joslin

14221 Northwest Blvd.

3235 South Alameda St.

1581 US-181, in Portland, TX

Customers can order in-store, online, or via the Jersey Mike's app.

Throughout March, customers can also round up their purchases or make direct donations. Jersey Mike's has a long history with the Special Olympics, dating back to 1975, and serves as a presenting sponsor for this year's Games. The campaign also includes 251 participating locations in Florida.

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