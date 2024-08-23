Jared Hunt's loved ones manage to raise over $90,000 for his memorial fund

Back in July we reported on a boating accident, resulting in the death of two neighbors, including Jared Hunt.

Now, family and friends of hunt want to make an effort to honor his name.

"He was a very active man, touched many pieces of the community," Ellie Tilton, Hunt's lifelong friend said.

"Anyone who knew Jared Hunt knew that he was a hard-working man," Tilton said and Hunt was involved in several organizations throughout his life.

Organizations such as the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show, the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, and the Sea City Work Camp just to name a few.

Tilton and Hunt's family wanted his success to continue and keep his memory alive for as long as possible.

They managed to raise over $90,000 to create a fund in Hunt's honor, calling it the Jared Hunt 512 Memorial Fund.

These donations will help the different organizations of which Hunt was a part of.

Tilton said they never imagined the fund would triple the amount they initially had.

"It was just overwhelming and shocking and just tears of joy, we were sitting with Lisa Hunt and Jeffry Hunt that night, and look at what their son has done, and this is just like, you know the kind of man he raised and this is the impact he's had on the community," Tilton said.

Even though it's been almost two months since Hunt's death, Tilton wants to thank the community for all the support.

