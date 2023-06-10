Crews working to remove 15-foot boat from Corpus Christi Ship Channel

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Removal operations continue Saturday afternoon in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel after a 15-foot vessel sank just before midnight on Friday, June 9.

Two occupants of the workboat, David Lundin, were rescued and are now safe, according to officials. The vessel began taking on water in approximately 50 feet of water in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel near channel marker 73/74.

Encore Dredging Partners, a leading provider in dredging operations is now working with all entities to expedite the removal of the workboat.

“The incident was immediately reported to the relevant authorities, and the United States Coast Guard promptly issued a Marine Safety Information Bulletin to ensure the proper awareness and coordination,” stated officials from Encore Dredging Partners.

City officials said the Texas General and Land Office (TGLO) will become actively involved with any environmental impacts if needed, as 100 gallons of fuel were onboard the vessel.

“Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries as a result of the incident, and no signs of pollution have been observed at this time,” added officials from Encore.

T&T Marine Salvage out of Galveston is now working with Russell Marine out of Ingleside to fully recover the vessel between Harbor Bridge and La Quinta Channel.

A safety zone will remain in place once a salvage plan is approved by the U.S. Coast Guard. The City's Emergency Management Office is actively engaged in the situation as well, officials said.

