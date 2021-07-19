J/22 World Sailing Championship begins Monday at Corpus Christi Yacht Club

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the J/22 World Championships opening ceremony is happening today the at Corpus Christi yacht club.

J/22 is an American sailboat competing in the world championships which is held once a year at locations worldwide.

This year it will be held in the Corpus Christi bay for 2021.

The competition kicks off with Mayor Paulette Guajardo welcoming an international group of sailors and crew members Monday at 5 p.m.

43 of these sailboats will race each day in the bay beginning Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information on the organization, click here.