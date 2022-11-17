IWA kicks off Homecoming Week with campus parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Homecoming Week at Incarnate Word Academy.

On Wednesday, students, alumnus and the community braved through the chilly weather to take part in a campus-wide parade.

It was lead by the elementary school cheerleaders.

Wednesday's parade is one of several events taking place throughout the week to show off the school's spirit.

"We do it to support each other and our community and we all come together as one big campus," said Madeleine Braman, a senior at IWA. "I think it's very nice to have all of our campuses so close to each other that we can be able to participate in these big events all together."

On Thursday, the boys varsity basketball team will play their Homecoming game against the School of Science and Technology. The game starts at 7 pm.