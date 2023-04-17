Investigation underway following shooting on city's south side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is currently investigating an early-morning shooting on the city's south side.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Woodhouse Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance around 5:50 a.m. Monday morning.

When police arrived, two victims with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.

One man and one woman were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear what led up to Monday morning's shooting. Meanwhile, no arrests have been made at this time.

We have a KRIS 6 News team at the scene gathering more information, and we will release more details as they become available.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

