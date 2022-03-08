International Women's Day: Corpus Christi's League of Women Voters keeping the tradition alive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The League of Women Voters was established in 1920 as soon as women were granted the right to vote.

The Corpus Christi Chapter started in 1945. They're a non-partisan, grassroots, civic organization working to educate voters in a non-partisan way.

The national chapter as well as the local chapter, 120+ members strong, also works on vital issues of concern to their members and the community.

These last few months, that issue has been redistricting.

Kathryn Oler, president of the League of Women Voters Corpus Christi, said they feel Nueces County Commissioners really listened to them. They asked commissioners to get input and feedback from the community before re-drawing the lines, along with other requests to give residents more information, more input.

And so they did.

"It's just a lot of responsibility, but in a good way" says Oler.

The League of Women Voters is also known for their comprehensive voter guides that break down candidates and polling locations.

Additionally, their well-known candidate forums follow the league's mission to provide resources the voting public needs.

For the local league's president, it's all about keeping this tradition alive, and carrying that message to those who will come after us.

"I have a daughter. I have a granddaughter. My mother was a feminist, is a feminist at 90-years-old. So she really taught me, brought me into an awareness of how important it is to be involved," Oler said.

If you'd like to join the League of Women Voters Corpus Christ or get their voter's guide, you can click here.