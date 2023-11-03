Authorities searching for inmate who escaped Duval County jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Duval County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for inmate Andres Tunchez, Jr. after he escaped from the county jail early Friday morning. The 32-year-old had been complaining about feeling ill and was in the process of being transported to the hospital by the transport van when he made his escape.

Corrections officers ran after him for several blocks before losing sight of him when he ran into the brush.

Sheriff's Deputies, DPS Highway Patrol, Alice Police Department, US Border Patrol Freer Sector, and Jim Wells Sheriff's Office are currently searching the area where Tunchez was last seen.

Tunchez was locked up on October 25, 2023 on an FTA warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is also being held on charges of terroristic threat, unlawful restraint, and assault causing bodily injury.

The public is asked not to approach Tunchez if seen as he has a history of violence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ducal Sheriff's Office at 361-279-3351 or 361-279-6209.

Information will remain anonymous.

