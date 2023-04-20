Ingleside High School students hosting their first ever Trashion Fashion Show on Earth Day

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside ISD is having its first-ever Trashion Fashion Show, luncheon, and auction. Students are recycling trash and turning it into fashion.

The Fashion Trashion Show was talked about in February and Ingleside High School had its first meeting the first week of March. Students came with sketches already drawn and ideas of what they wanted to create. Students could compete alone or in groups of three.

Ingleside High School senior Samantha Stillman was one participant and trashion creator who took one man’s trash and turned it into her treasure.

“We were kind of looking online for trash fashion show ideas and we had seen like these huge wings and they had these mosaic magazine pieces. We took that and did our own thing with it. The back is all drapes from previous proms. All the magazine clippings are from prom catalogs. Our dress is also old curtains. We used a broken, plastic backpack for the straps,” Stillman said.

18 pieces will walk the runway at the Trashion show. All outfits are made up of 85% recyclable material. Many of the materials were donated by community members, teachers, and students.

“They kind of just ran with it. They sketched a lot of ideas out and brought them to me. I said yes, absolutely. 'I said glue guns? We’ll find them. Glue sticks? We will get them',” Ingleside High School English teacher Stacy Edlin.

Edlin said that every group had a different vision but the same purpose.

“They came with their sketches, with ball gown looking things, things with trains and tails. You know, use what you have and try to create something out of what you got,” Edlin said.

First place will win $250, second will win $175 and third will win $100.

Microvich Elementary students made the centerpieces for the event. There will also be some artwork made by other students, as well. Attendees will be catered to chicken alfredo and dessert will be provided by the Ingleside High School Culinary Arts program.

All proceeds from the Trashion Show will go towards Ingleside Project Graduation and Microvich Elementary's end-of-the-year field trips.

The event will take place Saturday, April 22 at 11:00 am. It will be held at Ingleside High School at 2807 Mustang Drive. Individual tickets are $15 and will also be sold at the door. If interested in buying a ticket, call 361-776-2906.