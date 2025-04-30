Beeville woman admits to smuggling contraband, accepting bribes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Ashley Priscilla Garza, a 33-year-old Beeville resident, pleaded guilty this week to charges of bribery and smuggling contraband into the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Three Rivers, according to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

In a detailed Stipulation of Fact, Garza admitted misconduct during her employment as a Religious Services Assistant at FCI Three Rivers/ Court documents reveal that Garza was employed at the facility from January 31, 2021, to June 2, 2023.

According to the plea agreement and stipulation, between July 26, 2022, and January 28, 2023, Garza became acquainted with an inmate and agreed to bring contraband into the facility in exchange for cash. The smuggled items included cigarettes, an MP3 music player, papers infused with synthetic opiods and other drugs, and suboxone strips.

Investigators uncovered the scheme during a search of the inmate's cell, which revealed a wallet containing squares of paper testing positive for synthetic opioids. A printed Cash App Cash Tag provided the address to track monetary transfers to Garza's account.

A review of Cash App records confirmed thirteen cash transfers totaling approximately $11,400 from an account belonging to the inmate's sister to Garza's account. Cell phone records and text messages corroborated the coordination of contraband pickups around the times of these payments.

When interviewed, Garza admitted that she knew her actions were wrong. She explained that she was initially approached by the inmate to bring cigarettes and later an MP3 player into the facility in exchange for money. The defendant acknowledged that the inmate informed her that the papers she was asked to deliver were soaked in narcotics.

Garza has pleaded guilty to Bribery of a Public Official. She faces a potential sentence of up to 15 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos is scheduled to sentence Garza on August 12, 2025. The Department of Justice-Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Chu and Robert Thorpe prosecuting the case.

Garza remains on bond pending her sentencing hearing.

