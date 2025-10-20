SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — Voting has begun in San Patricio County for the November 4 special election that features a sizable list of statewide constitutional amendments and several key local races and propositions.

All San Patricio County voters will decide on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

What's on the ballot for San Patricio County voters in the November Special Election?

Proposed amendments include required denial of bail under certain circumstances for persons accused of certain felony offenses (Proposition 3). Affirm that parents are the primary decision makers for their children (Proposition 15). Clarifying that a voter must be a United States citizen (Proposition 16).

Other statewide propositions address the creation of new state funds for technical education and water infrastructure, various property tax exemptions, and changes to the state's judicial conduct process.

Depending on where residents reside, voters in San Patricio County will see additional items on their ballots.

ARANSAS PASS:

The Aransas Pass Independent School District is asking voters to ratify an ad valorem tax rate that the district says will result in a 4% increase in tax revenue for maintenance and operations, an additional $364,346.00 (Aransas Pass ISD Proposition A).

TAFT:

Voters will elect a new mayor, with candidates Chris Keeney, Pedro Lopez, Leonard Vasquez and Elida Castillo on the ballot.

Ward 1 will see Isaiah Garza, Rolando "Ronnie" Rodriguez and Esemeralda "Mimi" Cruz compete, while Ward 2 will have candidates Felix Flores Jr., Mariah Moreno and Michael Esquivel square-off for their respective seats.

SINTON:

Voters in the proposed Sinton Ranch Municipal Utility District will decide on multiple measures, including confirming the creation of the district, electing its initial permanent directors and authorizing several tax increases to fund operations, fire services, and bonds for water, wastewater, drainage and road facilities (Sinton Ranch MUD Propositions A-G).

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY:

All voters in San Patricio County will decide on one item from the San Patricio County Groundwater Conservation District. Proposition A is a proposed maintenance tax, described in the ballot language as a tax increase, at a rate not to exceed one cent for each $100 of assessed property valuation.

VOTING LOCATIONS:

Early voting is underway at four locations:



San Patricio County Elections Office (Office Room 2, 410 W Market, Sinton, TX 78387)

Aransas Pass Civic Center (Lightning Whelk Room, 700 W. Wheeler, Aransas Pass, TX 78336)

Mathis City Hall Annex (401 E. San Patricio, Mathis, TX 78368)

Portland Community Center (Multipurpose Room, 2000 Billy G. Webb, Portland, TX 78374)

Hours for most early voting days are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 30, and Friday, Oct. 31, at the County Elections Office, and for Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Aransas Pass Civic Center.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 4, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five vote centers across the county:

Portland Community Center (Multipurpose Room, 2000 Billy G. Webb, Portland, TX 78374)

Aransas Pass Civic Center (Lightning Whelk Room, 700 W. Wheeler, Aransas Pass, TX 78336)

Taft Kiva Hut (402 Park St, Taft, TX 78390)

San Patricio County Fairgrounds (Meeting Room, 219 W 5th St, Sinton, TX 78387)

Mathis City Hall Annex (401 E. San Patricio, Mathis, TX 78368)

For the latest local news updates, click here