Voters Weigh in: Bonds, council seats, and school boards in San Patricio County

Projected winners have emerged in the elections for mayoral candidates, council members, school bonds and more as 100% of the votes have been counted in San Patricio County.

The results below are the projected winners based on the unofficial results in each respective race:

CITY OF ARANSAS PASS (100% votes counted)

Mayoral, City Council — Place 1 and 3



Place 1: Ruth Camarillo-Smith (Camarillo secured 56.80% over Doug Goyer with 43.20%)

Place 3: LuAna "LuLu" Martin (Martin had 35.36% over Richard Titus with 6.31%, Joe Dominguez with 30.83% and Andy Davila with 27.50%)



Proposition A: Shall the City Charter be amended to restrict the City Manager from heading one (1) or more departments except on a temporary, interim basis? (PASSED)

Proposition B: Shall the City Charter be amended to provide term limits for council members and the mayor not more than three consecutive terms? (PASSED)

Proposition C: Shall the City Charter be amended to clarify the selection process for a member to serve as Mayor Pro-Tempore not more than one term consecutively? (PASSED)

Proposition D: Shall the City Charter be amended to require the City to provide that resolutions and ordinances must be adopted by the affirmative vote of a majority of members present and voting? (PASSED)

Proposition E: Shall the City Charter be amended to require all bond issues over eight million dollars to be approved by the voters? (PASSED)

Proposition F: Shall the City Charter be amended to change the zoning notice requirement to property owners located within 200 feet to 500 feet? (PASSED)

ARANSAS PASS ISD (100% votes counted)

Board of Trustees — Place 1, 2, 5 and 7



Place 2: John Mullenax (Unopposed)

Place 5: David Louis Rector Sr. (Unopposed)

David Louis Rector Sr. (Unopposed) Place 7: Wanese Butler (Unopposed)

CITY OF MATHIS (100% votes counted)

Mayoral, City Council - Place 3 and 5



Place 3: Isabel Monsibaiz Rivera (Unopposed)

Isabel Monsibaiz Rivera (Unopposed) Place 5: David Garcia (Unopposed)

MATHIS ISD (100% votes counted)

Board of Trustees - Place 1, 2, 6 and 7



Thomas DeLeon (Unopposed) Place 7: Ramon Acosta, Jr. (Acosta Jr. had 44.15% over Edward Montemayor with 27.93% and Natalie C. Bernal with 27.93%)

CITY OF ODEM (100% votes counted)

Mayoral, City Council - Place 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5



Place 1: Billy Huerta (Huerta had 58.41% over Gabriel Martinez with 41.59%)

Billy Huerta (Huerta had 58.41% over Gabriel Martinez with 41.59%) Place 2: Becky Veit.(Veit had 43.83% over Amanda B. Garcia with 37.85% and Jacob Martinez with 18.77%)

Place 5: Virginia "Vicky" Garza (Garza had 60.06% over Elizabeth Asevedo with 39.94%)



Proposition A: The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Odem at the rate of one-half of one percent to continue providing revenue for the maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax will expire on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless it is reauthorized by voters. (PASSED)

ODEM-EDROY ISD (100% votes counted)

Board of Trustees - Place 1, 2, 4 and 5



Janie G. Vargas (Unopposed) Place 5: Anthony Martinez (Martinez had 65.95% over David H. Garcia II with 34.05%)

GREGORY-PORTLAND ISD (100% votes counted)

Bonds



Proposition A: The issuance of $75,000,000 in bonds by the Gregory-Portland Independent School District for the design, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement, acquisition, and equipping of school facilities; the necessary sites for school facilities; and the purchase of school buses and vehicles. Priority will be given to districtwide safety and security renovations, as well as additions and renovations to career and technical education facilities. Includes the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds, and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase. (PASSED)

Proposition B: The issuance of $50,000,000 in bonds by the Gregory-Portland Independent School District for the design, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement, acquisition, equipping, and other related costs of school athletic facilities. This includes a multi-purpose practice facility and fieldhouse to be used for multiple boys' and girls' UIL sports and band programs. Includes the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds, and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase. (PASSED)

Proposition C: The issuance of $20,000,000 in bonds by the Gregory-Portland Independent School District for the acquisition, improvement, and updates of technology equipment, systems, and infrastructure (including new classroom computers and devices). Includes the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds, and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase. (PASSED)

The issuance of $20,000,000 in bonds by the Gregory-Portland Independent School District for the acquisition, improvement, and updates of technology equipment, systems, and infrastructure (including new classroom computers and devices). Includes the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds, and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase. Proposition D: The issuance of $60,000,000 in bonds by the Gregory-Portland Independent School District for the design, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement, acquisition, and equipping of school facilities and the necessary sites for school facilities. Priority will be given to a visual and performing arts center to be used for school and UIL programs. Includes the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds, and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds.This is a property tax increase. (PASSED)

SINTON ISD (100% votes counted)

School Trustee

Thomas Bowers (28.56%), Carol Reagan (16.48%), Richard O. Gingrich Jr. (29.80%) and Danny Lorberau (25.17%)

TAFT ISD (100% votes counted)

School Trustee

Paul Luis (Paulie) Treviño (31.94%), Johnny Franco (18.85%), Sylvia J. Montemayor (18.59%) and Nicole Banda-Garza (30.63%)

CITY OF INGLESIDE (100% votes counted)

City Council - Place 1, 3 and 5



James Steward (Unopposed) Place 5: Linda Kilgore Timmerman (Timmerman had 54.98% over Arielle C. Dougherty with 45.02%)

Proposition A: Shall Article XII, Sections 12.01, 12.02, 12.03, 12.04, 12.05, and 12.06 of the City Charter be amended to eliminate the entirety of Article XII which contains transitional provisions that have become inoperative upon the initial adoption of the Ingleside City Charter because they have become obsolete? (PASSED)

Proposition B: Shall Article III, Section 3.06 B of the City Charter be amended so that the Mayor or members of the City Council forfeit their office if they fail to attend six (6) regular city council meetings in a consecutive twelve (12) month period? (PASSED)

Proposition C: Shall Article III Sections 3.11 B and D of the City Charter be amended to allow the adoption of ordinances issuing bonds upon one reading at a City Council meeting and allowing the City Secretary to provide copies of ordinances upon request as opposed to having an unspecified number of copies of ordinances available at a City Council meeting? (PASSED)

Proposition D: Shall Article III, Section 3.13 B of the City Charter be amended to specify that amendments to the City Charter must be codified within 180 days of adoption? (PASSED)

Proposition E: Shall Article III, Sections 3.13 B and C of the City Charter be amended to specify that a physical copy of the Ingleside Code of Ordinances, as well as any adopted ordinances and City Charter amendments, will be available for purchase at a price determined by the publishing company, rather than by the City Council and that a codified version of the Ingleside Code of Ordinance shall be kept on file in the Public Library for public inspection? (PASSED)

Proposition F: Shall Article III, Section 3.13 D of the City Charter be amended to specify the Sunset Committee's formation, duties, composition, and authority? (PASSED)

Proposition G: Shall Article IV, Section 4.01 E 6 of the City Charter be amended to allow the City Manager 180 days from the end of the fiscal year to submit the annual audit report to the city council? (PASSED)

Proposition H: Shall Article VII, Section 7.05 of the City Charter be amended to remove the requirement for the Planning and Zoning Commission to assist and provide comments on the formation of the fiveyear capital program, and authorize the City Manager to estimate an initial annual costs of the proposed capital improvements within the program, rather than providing a general estimate of their annual operation and maintenance costs? (PASSED)

Proposition I: Shall Article VII, Section 7.09 of the City Charter be amended to eliminate the round robin method of awarding contracts that do not require bidding, and provide the method of awarding of contracts is in accordance with state law and the City of Ingleside's procurement policy? (PASSED)

Proposition J: Shall Article X, Sections 10.02 and 10.06 of the City Charter be amended to prohibit members of the Planning and Zoning Commission and members of the Board of Adjustment from being a city employee, or hold another elected or appointed city office? (PASSED)

Proposition K: Shall Article XI, Section 11.12 of the City Charter be amended to include two alternate members in the composition of the Charter Review Commisssion and to clarify that the term of office for Commission members is 180 days from the date of appointment? (PASSED)

Proposition L: Shall Article III, Section 3.09 of the City Charter be amended to allow two members of the City Council, as opposed to requiring three, to call a special meeting of the City Council? (PASSED)

Shall Article III, Section 3.09 of the City Charter be amended to allow two members of the City Council, as opposed to requiring three, to call a special meeting of the City Council? Proposition M: Should Article IV, Section 4.01 E 11 of the City Charter be amended to require the City Manager to notify the City Council prior to hiring or firing Assistant Directors of city departments, in addition to the current requirement of notifying the Council when hiring or firing Directors of city departments? (PASSED)

INGLESIDE ISD (100% votes counted)

Board of Trustees/Bonds - Place 4 and 5



Bobby Dendy (Unopposed) Place 5: Joseph J Jones (Jones had 52.61% over Abel Salazar with 47.39%)