SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — Three Coastal Bend police officers are facing official oppression charges following Texas Rangers investigations.

On Thursday, a San Patricio County grand jury indicted Ingleside officers Samuel Hernandez and Brandin Moran, along with Portland officer Cody Renfro.

Renfro faces two counts.

Hernandez was also indicted in July. We have learned that the indictment accuses him of assaulting a man and/or arresting him without cause while on duty on May 2, 2026.

All three officers were arrested by the Texas Rangers on Monday. Their bonds were set at $4,000.

KRIS 6 News contacted the San Patricio County District Attorney's Office for additional details on this case but was told information would be released after the defendants were arraigned on all charges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.