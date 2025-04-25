Texas Sales Tax Holiday offers neighbors a chance to save on emergency supplies as higher prices loom

With hurricane season approaching, Texas families have this weekend to stock up on emergency supplies tax-free during the state's annual Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.

However, rising tariffs on imported goods could soon make these essential items more expensive.

The sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Saturday through midnight Monday, April 28. During this period, shoppers won't pay state and local sales taxes on qualifying emergency preparedness items.

Aransas County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Geer told KRIS 6 this is the perfect time for Coastal Bend residents to prepare.

"In our go kit at home, we have water, we have our medications, we have the things that we need for our pets," Geer said. "You want batteries, you want a flashlight, you wanna make sure you got plenty of fuel for your car."

Professor Patrick Crowley of Texas A&M Corpus Christi warned that new 145% tariffs on Chinese imports could soon impact both availability and pricing of many emergency items.

"Flashlights, generators, if produced abroad, those prices will rise," Crowley told KRIS 6. "Stores stockpiled ahead of time, but long-term, shortages or unreliable alternatives could emerge."

Geer emphasized that generators in particular can be crucial after storms, recalling Hurricane Harvey's impact: "A generator is a game-changer — after Harvey, some areas were without power for a month."

Geer recommends residents use this weekend to thoroughly prepare: "Test your kit. Live off it for a day or two. Do I have a flashlight? A weather radio? A way to charge my phone if the power's out?"

Crowley added that the tax holiday provides a critical window before potential price increases: "This weekend's exemption helps, but these tariffs mean prices will climb later."

The tax exemption applies to in-store and online purchases, as long as payment is processed during the holiday period, even if delivery occurs later.

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption:



Portable generators

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Axes.

Batteries, single or multi-pack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt).

Can openers - nonelectric.

Carbon monoxide detectors.

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric.

Fire extinguishers.

First aid kits.

Fuel containers.

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits.

Hatchets.

Ice products - reusable and artificial.

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated).

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns.

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers.

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios.

Smoke detectors.

Tarps and other plastic sheeting.

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:



Medical masks and face masks.

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes.

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare.

Toilet paper.

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles.

Camping stoves.

Camping supplies.

Chainsaws.

Plywood.

Extension ladders.

Stepladders.

Tents.

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.

For more information about eligible items or to request a refund if you're incorrectly charged tax, contact the Texas Comptroller's office at 800-252-5555 or visit their website.

