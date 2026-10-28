Taft police officer found shot to death in Houston apartment; department seeks tips in homicide case

TAFT, Texas — A Taft police officer found dead in his Houston apartment last week was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Houston Police Department.

The department says 36-year-old Daniel Trujillo had more than one gunshot wound when officers found him on Friday.

According to a GoFundMe page posted by his family, Trujillo was murdered with his baby boy nearby.

Trujillo worked for the Taft Police Department for three years and commuted back and forth for work.

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone with information on his death to contact its homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Houston Police Department's Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

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