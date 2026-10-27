Taft police officer found dead in Houston apartment; Houston police investigating

TAFT, Texas — A Taft police officer was found dead Friday in his Houston apartment, the Taft Police Department announced on Facebook.

Officer Daniel Trujillo served with the department for three years.

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation into Trujillo’s death, according to Taft police, who directed all questions about the case to HPD.

In its statement, the Taft department said it was “deeply saddened to confirm the death” and asked the public to respect the privacy of Trujillo’s family. The department said more information would be released as it becomes available.

Records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) show Trujillo joined the Taft Police Department on Oct. 2, 2023.

Before coming to Taft, Trujillo worked as a peace officer with the University of Texas System Police Department from December 2019 to July 2022. He also worked there as a telecommunications operator from April 2019 to February 2020, according to TCOLE.

His law enforcement career began in July 2017 as a jailer with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, where records show he worked for about one month.

TCOLE records show Trujillo was licensed as a peace officer in December 2019.

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