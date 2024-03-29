Taft neighbors clean up abandoned properties causing problems

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Taft Chief of Police invited KRIS 6 News for a ride-along through the city where there's a lot of yard work and clean up being done.

While on the drive there was overgrown grass, hanging tree limbs, and dilapidated homes on practically every street.

"Everyone should want their house clean, and their area cleaned up,” Taft resident, Petra Paz said.

Paz lives between two abandoned houses. She said when she first moved in 6 months ago, it was a mess.

"You couldn't see there and now it looks nicer. I can see the park from my front door,” Paz said.

Paz tells us she decided to take matters into her own hands. Spending her money and time on cleaning the property.

"See those tree limbs growing on it. I had the guys cut it down and the porch was bad and we took the trash out of there,” Paz said.

She's one of several homeowners part of a program started by the Police Department and Code Enforcement.

"This all started with a visit from one of the neighbors,” Landruth said. “They talked to us about a rodent issue the properties were causing and other issues with homeless people coming in.”

With limited city resources, Landruth said having people willing to do the yard work and clean-up is just a temporary fix.

"Some of the properties have been taken over and lost to taxes and it's owned by taxing entities like the school district, through the City of Taft, the county, and the drainage district. They own it. Now we have to get to the point where we get it back on the tax roll,” Landruth said.

So far, 4 properties have been keeping up with yard maintenance and others in the community are starting to do the same.

Police said homeowners in Taft, wanting abandoned properties cleaned us. Should call the department's non-emergency number. The number is 361-528-6011.