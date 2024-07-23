Taft looking to improve sidewalks on Fetick Avenue

TAFT, Tx — Taft Mayor Leonard Vasquez has responded to recent community complaints about the conditions of the sidewalks on Fetick Avenue.

Whether overgrown grass or uneven concrete, several spots along the less than a mile residential street have raised concerns among those living in the area.

Christopher Lopez has been a resident of Taft for over 30 years and remembers the sidewalks always being a bit of a problem. “Riding bicycles when we were younger. To us it was fun, because we’d be jumping the ramps. But now I’m older they do need fixing."

Lopez also explained that his mother, a resident of Fetick Avenue, injured herself last year after tripping over an uneven sidewalk on the street.

"They do need to fix it. It's been like, here, like this a long time. Remember that old saying, step on a crack, break your momma's back. Okay, well that's still going on."

When speaking with Mayor Vasquez, he explained that it is the responsibility of residents "to maintain their sidewalks."

"In the ordinances, it states that the residents are responsible for the overgrown grass or, you know, shrubs that are from trees that are grow underneath the concrete sidewalk," Vasquez said.

Vasquez further explained that overgrown grass is the responsibility of residents, more severe damage like uneven concrete does leave room for the city to intervene. "We're now looking out to see what we can do as far as looking for grants, to try to find some revenue, to see if we can also try to get these sidewalks back in in good shape."

As of Friday the City of Taft did remove one of the larger slabs of concrete located at 518 Fetick Ave. and replace it with gravel for the time being.

