Taft ISD, Richard L Trevino Junior High starts new career exploration program

TAFT, TX — At Richard L Trevino Junior High, there’s a new program where students will learn in a new hands-on way.

“They’re learning how to do electrical; they’re learning how to do drones, they’re learning about the solar systems and medical,” CTE Director Bobby Klepac said.

Klepac oversees the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program at Richard L Trevino Junior High.

“A student comes in here and they go on a 10-day rotation, and they have to go on to do a reading, watch videos and some quizzes and then finally they get to do a hands-on experience,” Klepac said.

CTE Principal Christine Acosta said, is aimed to help students make smart choices.

“By the time they become an 8th grader and they’re looking at their high school course plan they have a better idea of what pathway they want to choose,” Acosta said.

Seventh-graders Stephen Rojas and Isaiah Villareal told KRIS 6 they’re not sure what they want to be when they grow up.

"I’ll probably be a welder like my dad,” Villareal said.

But others like Brooklynn Meza and Leah Sinast are sure they want to learn to help prepare for the future.

“Whenever we get older and have children, we’ll know how to take care of them,” Sinast said.

While Brooklynn and Leah are years away from motherhood, their principal told KRIS 6 News that CTE is an opportunity she hopes pays off.

“We want them to not only graduate with a high school diploma but even have a certificate that way they’re career ready when they leave us at Taft ISD,” Acosta said.

The new program officially starts next week.