Taft High School Senior named 2025 Student Hero Award Recipient

TAFT, Texas — The State Board of Education (SBOE) released this year's list of recipients of the Student Heroes Award.

This program recognizes one student from each of the 15 SBOE districts in Texas public schools, from pre-kindergarten through high school, who do an outstanding volunteer service that benefits their fellow classmates, schools or their communities.

"We want to honor students like that," State Board of Education District 2 member LJ Francis said. "That could be role models for not only the school but for the community."

This year's list of recipients includes Taft High School Senior, Jerry Chien.

Chien received this award for his character, his kindness, and his service to others-- including, accumulating over 300 hours volunteering with the Taft Volunteer Fire Department.

Chien has been volunteering with the Taft Volunteer Fire Department for almost two years, following in his family's footsteps.

"My whole family does it, so I just joined," Chien tells Kris 6 News.

Chien was nominated by Taft High School Assistant Principal Crystal Aparicio, who found out about the awards through an email.

"The only person I could think of was Jerry Chien," said Aparicio.

Aparicio recalls times where Chien would ask her if he can go on calls during the school day, but unfortunately was not able to because he was only a junior in high school. Aparicio has known Chien since he was in sixth grade, when she was his teacher.

She says Chien has always been a strong student, willing to help others.

"There was just no question in my mind that Jerry was the one I'd like to nominate," Aparicio said.

This comes to a surprise to Chien.

"I didn't even know she nominated me," Chien said. "I'm surprised I got it."

Chien plans to continue helping the Taft Volunteer Fire Department out while working another job after he graduates.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!