Taft High School marks first stop on poster campaign

TAFT, Tx — A new poster campaign by This One's for the Gals and Bechtel is kicking off at Taft High School. The initiative is designed to encourage female students to pursue careers they might not typically consider when entering the workforce.

Stephanie Hajducek, founder of This One's for the Gals, a nonprofit organization dedicated to career development for girls and young women, explained to KRIS 6, “The Coastal Bend is a great place to live. It's a great place to work, a great place to raise a family. And we want kids to know that there is opportunity here for them.”

“That is their jobs. That's their future, and I want them to be prepared when they come out of high school so they can go and get an entry-level job. And then, of course, the rest is going to be up to them how far they want to go. But really, I want to get our kids to work here locally," Hajducek added.

Adam Beam New posters that can be found in the hallways of Taft High School to encourage students entering the workforce.

Each of the posters showcases a different career available to them, alongside a QR code to scan for more information. Some of these careers include welding, boilermaking, heavy equipment operations, and many more.

Mike Gloria, a workforce development trainer with Bechtel, is happy to be part of Hajducek's effort to expand the Coastal Bend workforce. According to Gloria, it's about "letting the kids know, the young adults who are going to be our workforce in years to come, that they have an opportunity to do it."

Hajducek told KRIS 6 that although the initiative is only starting to take off, several schools in the Coastal Bend have already requested to take part, including schools in Sinton, Ingleside, and Aransas Pass and "at least one" school in Corpus Christi Independent School District.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.