Proposed policy would silence city employees, limit media access

TAFT, Tx — The Taft City Council will vote Tuesday on a proposed policy that would dramatically limit city employees' ability to speak with journalists, a move that comes in the wake of recent municipal scandals.

The draft policy would require all city employees, including department heads, to obtain approval from the City Manager before speaking to the media. Even the Police Chief would be restricted, with exceptions made only for "urgent situations where public safety is at risk."

In May, City Secretary Andrea Gomez was found to have received overtime pay while attending her children's sporting events. In October, a KRIS 6 News investigation revealed that Finance Director LeeAnn Goben had allegedly misappropriated at least $30,000 in public funds. Both officials have been arrested and face multiple felony charges.

Under the proposed policy, media statements would be strictly regulated. The draft states that such statements "must not be used to criticize or undermine the City or its officials." A comprehensive confidentiality agreement would further restrict employees from sharing information with the media or public, limiting communication to formal information requests.

The restrictions create a single point of control for municipal communications, routing all media interactions through the City Manager's office.

The Taft City Council will discuss the proposed changes during its meeting Tuesday at 6:30 PM at 230 Green Avenue.