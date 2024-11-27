MAKING A DIFFERENCE: How one Taft resident gives back each day

TAFT, Tx — Whether you’re a student in the Taft Independent School District or a neighbor benefiting from the local food pantry, chances are you’ve met Lolo Hernandez.

A lifelong resident of Taft, Hernandez has served the community in various capacities, including as the director of the Taft Food Pantry for five years. In 2024, he will celebrate 45 years of service to the school district.

"I have a passion for helping others, and that's what I like to do," Hernandez told KRIS 6 News. "You know, this is something that I'm doing because I enjoy it. In fact, I look forward to coming."

The Taft food pantry opened in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded through the Taft Methodist Church, it operates in partnership with the Corpus Christi Food Bank. "They would bring food, and then we would disperse food," Hernandez explained.

Jessica Ann, a Taft resident, first met Hernandez when he was her principal. Year later, Hernandez helped provide her family with a turkey just in time for Thanksgiving. "He really is amazing people don’t know he got me into wanting to work with kids He’s always been so involved with children since I was young," Ann told KRIS 6. "He’s always pushed me to succeed in life. He doesn’t judge and always helps everyone. He truly is an amazing role model."

This year, the pantry received additional assistance from H-E-B, Walmart, Target, and Dollar General. According to its October report, the pantry served 951 households.

Students from Taft High School also lend a hand, often volunteering on Saturdays. "This Thanksgiving, it worked like a charm," Hernandez said.

Facebook Lolo Hernandez reading to students of Petty Elementary dressed as a turkey.

Beyond the food pantry, Hernandez enjoys volunteering by reading to younger students.

"I remember as a kid that my dad would sit down with me and then he'd say, 'Lolo, I want you to read to me.' I said, 'Dad, why are you making me do this? You don’t understand what I’m saying.' And you know what he would tell me? 'I love the sound of your voice.'" he said.

Hernandez also enjoys dressing up for holidays, including Christmas and Easter, to bring joy to children. "It seems like all doors were open to helping children, and so I still do like to do that," he shared.

Reflecting on his time with the pantry, Hernandez noted that one of his favorite memories has nothing to do with food.

I remember one time it was we were because when we finished, it takes about an hour. It doesn't take very long. Preparation takes longer. This gentleman came up to me and says, excuse me, sir, do you know? And she mentioned the lady's name. She said she was going to be here and she was going to give me, she was going to bring me some shoes. And he he showed me his feet. I mean, he had some really torn shoes and stuff. And I felt real bad. I said we didn't bring any clothing with us today or shoes, I said, but we have a resale shop back in Taft, and I'll be more than happy. If you have a number where I can contact you, I'll make sure that I'll go look. And if you don't, if you don't have any, we'll go and we'll buy you some some shoes. And just before that, you know, we're cleaning up. I had put some boxes in the trash and, and I seen some shoes there, but I never made I never paid any attention because, I mean, they're in the trash, right? And, uh. And I asked him, sir, what size do you wear? He says, ten and a half. So I said, look, there's I saw some shoes in the trash can. I said, let me go get them. Maybe they have something, a cushion or something that you can use until Monday. And this was Saturday or Sunday when we went over there and I took them out. They were the exact size. I had tears in my eyes. I mean, it's an angel. I mean, what are the odds? Lolo Hernandez

This Thanksgiving, Hernandez is thankful for his family, his food pantry team, the city of Taft, and all those who help make it possible to help others every day.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.