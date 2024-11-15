LIGHTING UP TAFT: How neighbors are showing support for their police department

TAFT, Tx — Neighbors in Taft are illuminating the front of their homes with blue lights to show support for the local police department.

In October, the Taft City Council held a special meeting to discuss the employment of Chief of Police John Landreth. A motion to remove him, introduced by council member Chris Keeney, failed after it did not receive a second.

"The council's treatment of Landreth" inspired Bertina Lugo to take action, according to her husband, Fidel Lugo. "They protect us, and in return, we have to put them up, protect them in whatever way we can," he told KRIS 6, speaking on his wife’s behalf. "Every day that we wake up, it's a blessing. It's a miracle we got to take care of them because we don't know what tomorrow will bring us. And, as far as everybody getting together, it is a very good thing."

The movement was organized with the help of Taft resident Mimi Cruz in partnership with the Donut Palace. "It was empowering to see how the community united together to stand for one cause," Cruz said. "Our police department, as you know, has been under attack for a while."

Landreth was placed on leave without pay in May after reporting possible criminal violations by the city secretary. Initially, he reported the violations to city officials, including then-City Manager Kandi Hubert. When no action was taken, he brought the matter to 6 Investigates.

Pastor Steve Boettcher emphasized the importance of keeping Landreth as chief. "It would be a huge loss if we lost our chief, for Taft," he said. "We have a very good conscientious police department here. They've got a tough job to do, and they're trying to do it. And so we support them in that."

Landreth expressed gratitude for the community’s support. "We're just trying to earn the respect and the support that we're getting," he told KRIS 6. "So that's a day-to-day job, and we're trying to put in the effort that they deserve. We're in this together. It's their city, it's their police department."

The blue light bulbs are free for all Taft neighbors. Residents can request a bulb by contacting Mimi Cruz on Facebook.

