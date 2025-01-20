City of Taft putting citizens first as temperatures drop

TAFT, Texas — Taft PD is talking to neighbors, knocking on doors, and making phone calls. It's all in preparation for the freezing temperatures.

"Just earlier today we took some blankets and a heater. The need is there no doubt,” Police Chief, John Landreth said.

Landreth and his officers made a list of people and places to watch closely.

"We're out here on the street 24 hours a day 7 days a week. We know our citizens and we know who needs a little extra help,” Landreth said.

The city is helping with blankets, heaters, and food. As well as opening two warming centers.

"Some of these locations we know don't have electricity, and that's a huge concern,” Landreth said.

Neighbor Vangie Lopez on Verde Street said Taft has a lot of older homes, and most don't have heating.

"We just barely put in central heating. I can understand where they're coming from as they try to take all the precautions,” Lopez said.

Vangie knows her entire neighborhood, and they know her. She said, when times get tough, they can lean on each other for help.

"If anybody needs an electric heater, we have one. Just let me know,” Lopez said.

With neighbors helping neighbors. The City of Taft also wants to extend a helping hand.

"Whatever that need is we're going to try and fill that need and right now it's just getting some food in their belly and some warmth,” Lopez said.

Taft Police Department will be out patrolling throughout the day. If you need help at any point. You can call 361-528-3131.