City of Taft looking to hire John S. Galvan as new interim Police Chief

The Taft City Council voted Tuesday to authorize City Manager Ryan Smith to hire a new interim police chief.

Following an unscheduled executive session, the council voted unanimously to allow Smith to pursue John S. Galvan for the interim position.

Galvan, a Mathis native, most recently served as chief deputy for the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office. According to a post by the department, Galvan has 50 years of law enforcement experience. He began his career in 1969 as a military police officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In 1974, Galvan worked as a California Highway Patrol officer for five years before returning to Texas to join the Department of Public Safety. He remained with DPS until retiring as a major in 2006.

Castillo explained that the council’s vote was simply to give Smith the authority to move forward in the hiring process. “We voted to allow Ryan to pursue that further, and upon him having all of the proper licensees and qualifications then it will be to extend an offer to him.”

Tuesday's vote comes after the council terminated former Police Chief John Landreth during a special meeting, following allegations that Landreth made a threatening remark to city officials.

Less than an hour after Landreth’s dismissal, Sgt. JP Easley submitted his resignation. Easley, who also serves as constable for San Patricio County Precinct 8, left the department with just four patrol officers.

While Tuesday’s vote gave Smith the authority to hire Galvan, the longtime lawman has not yet accepted the position.

Looking ahead, Castillo emphasized the expectations for whoever assumes the role. “I mean this incoming police chief, whoever is selected to be our full-time chief has some big boots to fill,” she said. “I'm gonna do my best to ensure that it is somebody who is ready and willing to serve the community and continue the job that Mr. Landreth did."

She added that the council would need to vote again if Galvan or another candidate is considered for the permanent position. “Right now it's just in the interim just so that our citizens and the work that is still left to be done can be completed,” Castillo said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!